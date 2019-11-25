Claires Court School wins community award

Claires Court School has received an award for ‘Outstanding Community Involvement’.

The Independent Schools Association (ISA) award recognises a school for the contribution and engagement within their local community for the benefit of both the pupils and the residents.

It was gifted to Head of Art Joel Wareing at a ceremony at the ISA Autumn Study Conference in Leeds on Thursday, November 7.

Projects that have contributed to the school receiving the recognition include junior pupils ‘Clothes Swap’ and cake sales in conjunction with Cancer Research.

Senior pupils have volunteered with Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Trust and there is the school’s annual ‘Charity Week’ to raise money and awareness of local, national and international charities.

The award also recognises engagement further afield – Claires Court has been fundraising to support ‘Charity Pearl The Gambia’ to build an education centre.

During the October half term our Sixth Form students travelled to The Gambia to see how the money raised so far has helped whilst running activities at the education centre.