Maidenhead Heritage Centre unveils new exhibition

A new exhibition at Maidenhead Heritage Centre shines a light on the charitable work of women.

The Park Street venue will run the new exhibition – called Women In Green, Maidenhead’s Women’s Voluntary Service (WVS) – until Sunday, December 8.

From distributing food and clothing to air raid victims during the Second World War to providing assistance during the great fire at Windsor Castle in 1992, the exhibition explores the varied roles played by the WVS over the years.

Heritage centre assistant Flora Woodruff said: “I spoke to one of our volunteers, Mollie Dunning, who was in the WRVS [Women’s Royal Voluntary Service] for 25 years from 1969.

“Her role started off as working on the Meals on Wheels scheme where she would drive to people’s homes and provide meals.

“The food was cooked locally in George VI Club in York Road and then distributed out by van to people in Maidenhead and by car to those further afield.

“There is a photo of Mollie receiving her Long Service Medal for 15 years in WRVS, placed next to the medal itself.

“She also brought in a pint aluminum serving jug used by Maidenhead WVS and WRVS.”