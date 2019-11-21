Maidenhead Christmas lights switch-on and festive parking – all the details

Maidenhead will be feeling festive this weekend as the Christmas lights get set to light up the town.

The annual switch-on – sponsored by the Louis Baylis Trust, the Advertiser’s owner – will take place at the Town Hall in St Ives Road on Saturday.

Throughout the day there will be Christmas activities in the Nicholsons Centre including Santa and his elves, while there will also be a produce market on the High Street.

Meanwhile, from lunchtime, Traylen’s funfair will be open in St Ives Road for family fun.

The switch-on event begins with live music at the Town Hall from 4.30pm with the countdown and main event taking place at 6.10pm.

This is 10 minutes later than usual to avoid it clashing with Maidenhead United’s televised home match against Woking, which kicks off at 5.20pm.

Ahead of the lights going on there will be a display by the Eagle Claw Kung Fu Lion Dance Team and performances from The New Maidenhead Choir and The Bottle Kids.

The lights will be turned on by a Norden Farm competition winner and panto stars.

As the new lights go on there will be a fireworks display from the roof of the Town Hall from Shellscape Pyrotechnics.

Steph James, Maidenhead town manager said: “We are immensely grateful to our event sponsors The Shanly Group and The Louis Baylis Trust for making the Christmas Lights switch-on possible.

“We hope to see lots of families here enjoying the event and supporting the town.”

A road closure will be in place in Queen Street from its junction with Broadway, High Street, St Ives Road and the Colonnade from 7am until 9pm, and on-street parking will be suspended from midnight on November 23.

For more Christmas events in Maidenhead, visit www.enjoymaidenhead.com

Christmas parking:

There will be free parking in Maidenhead each weekend from the lights switch-on this Saturday through to the Christmas weekend (December 21 and 22).

Parking is also free on bank holidays – including Boxing Day and New Years’ Day. All council car parks except the Magnet are free.

Sunday parking in Maidenhead is free all year round and the majority of shops are open 11am to 5pm.