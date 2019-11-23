Tree frogs and bug covered lights are first lanterns made for parade

Many hands made light work of creating a chorus of tree frogs for the annual Carnival of the Animals lantern parade last weekend.

The amphibians will be found in an ‘origins’ themed community procession in Maidenhead on Saturday, December 7.

Organised by Norden Farm the illuminated parade will make its way from the Town Hall through the town centre from 5pm.

The frogs were made during a workshop at the centre for the arts in Altwood Road on Sunday.

Lanterns covered in microscopic bugs were created at town centre drop-in workshops in Nicholsons on Saturday.

Norden Farm education manager, Robyn Bunyan said: “Our first weekend of workshops has whizzed by with a busy day in the Nicholsons Centre and two sold out sessions at Norden Farm on Sunday.

She added: “The Lantern Parade is my favourite event of the year, and getting to work with so many members of the local community at our workshop is a real privilege.

"I am looking forward to more wonderful creations in the coming weeks and seeing it all illuminated on the night.”

The build-up to the parade will begin outside the town hall with entertainment at 4.30pm and after the parade the fun will resume until 6.15pm.

Parade band The Brass Funkeys will also be headlining a gig in the Desborough Theatre afterwards, supported by local talent, from 6.30-9pm. Tickets are £3 and can be bought on the door or online at tinyurl.com/sxydghb or box office on 01628 788997

Lantern workshops are taking place into December. For more information go to tinyurl.com/y4lvb4gu