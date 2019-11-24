The Bear Exhibition at Norden Farm opens today

The Bear Exhibition at Norden Farm is coming together nicely, thanks to the help of Berkshire College of Agriculture students.

Curated by the students and visual artist Amelia Pimlott, the free exhibition is inspired by the Christmas production, The Bear, written by best-selling author Raymond Briggs.

The students are involved as part of Norden farm’s Young Creatives Programme, which supports students at the start of their creative careers to work in professional venues alongside artists and technicians.

Participants are offered mentorship and references to support future employment and college or university applications.