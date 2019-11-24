The Bear Exhibition at Norden Farm opens today

09:00AM, Sunday 24 November 2019
The Bear Exhibition at Norden Farm is coming together nicely, thanks to the help of Berkshire College of Agriculture students.
Curated by the students and visual artist Amelia Pimlott, the free exhibition is inspired by the Christmas production, The Bear, written by best-selling author Raymond Briggs.
The students are involved as part of Norden farm’s Young Creatives Programme, which supports students at the start of their creative careers to work in professional venues alongside artists and technicians.
Participants are offered mentorship and references to support future employment and college or university applications.
Education manager at Norden Farm, Robyn Bunyan said: 'It has been a privilege to work with this year's students, their ambition, creativity and dedication has been inspiring.' The exhibition opens on Sunday until December 31.
