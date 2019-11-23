Musical Memories a great success at Norden Farm

A choir for people living with dementia is proving to be a great success.

Musical Memories at Norden Farm takes place on Fridays at 2pm.

It is run by professional singer Rona Topaz who has led similar choirs since her own mother, Evelyn, died in 2015 – she had battled frontotemporal dementia for nine years.

Rona said: “It’s been going really well - we’ve had great numbers every week.”

“They just seem to be really enjoying it,” she added.

Sally Worman, Norden Farm marketing manger, said dementia and Alzheimer’s charities and support groups in the area have all reiterated how important music is to people living with dementia.

The groups have also helped the Centre for the Arts reach people who would benefit from coming to the sessions.

Sally said: “We’re really pleased with how Musical Memories has been going.

“In a few weeks we have gone from just a few people participating to a room full of singers.

“We’ve had a day centre, and a care home, bring people along plus individual participants who have come with family members – and everyone joins in.”