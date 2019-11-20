Former Claires Court and Furze Platt pupil wins top student radio award

The future looks bright for an aspiring radio presenter after he won a top award earlier this month.

Former Claires Court and Furze Platt pupil Sam MacGregor won best male presenter at the National Student Radio Awards at the Indigo O2 in London on Thursday, November 7.

The 21-year-old is in his third year studying human geography at Cardiff University and is deputy station manager and programme controller for the university’s radio station, Xpress Radio.

Although Sam has always enjoyed studying geography, his biggest motivation for going to university was the opportunity to get involved with student radio and forging a career in broadcasting.

“The radio has always been the bubbling passion,” he said.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a radio presenter, or working in radio, or being a producer or behind the scenes – it’s the dream of working in a big national radio station.”

Upon setting foot on Cardiff University campus in September 2017 there was only one place Sam was headed – the airwaves.

“The first day, I went down there [to Xpress Radio] and said ‘hi’ and I’ve been there ever since.”

The awards, which are entered by more than 500 students across 16 categories, are supported by media and entertainment group Global and BBC Radio 1.

A shortlist of six nominees is whittled down in each category and bronze, silver and gold awards are given out. Last year, Sam won silver in the best newcomer category.

Sam said: “I found out about a month before that I was shortlisted within the top six for best male student radio presenter, but when I found out [I won] I was ecstatic, it was absolutely wild.”

Previous award winners include BBC Radio 1 favourite Greg James.

Sam is ‘a big fan’ of another BBC Radio 1 presenter, Scott Mills.

He said: “His radio shows, they’re very relatable, don’t take themselves too seriously, they’re interactive with the audience which is key to what I like.

“The radio I sort of love and aspire to do is when a presenter has a connection with their audience that feels like a friendship.”

Following Sam’s social media posts about his achievement presenters and radio stations have already been in touch with some exciting propositions.

“I’m very fortunate to say this is the top award I’ve always wanted to get, but I’m definitely going to try again next year,” he said. “Because I love it, it’s great fun.”

To find out more about the awards go to www.studentradio.org.uk/awards