    • Hundreds attend Norden Farm Night Market and Artisan Fair

    Customers enjoyed the ambience as the Norden Farm Night Market and Artisan Fair returned last week.

    A total of 39 stalls were in place across both events on Friday and Saturday at the Altwood Road venue, with about 400 people attending.

    Visitors browsed items and enjoyed live music, while providing the tunes were soloists Matt Henderson and Abi Powell.

    Visitors exhibiting stalls included Bourne End Crafts with its handmade notebooks, and Hugo’s Workshop, which brought along custom wooden items including chopping boards and photo frames.

    Concrete Gems provided coasters and ornaments and Twenty Three Living showed off its handmade cosmetic products.

    There was also jewellery, art, food and handmade lampshades.

     Louie Blackman, deputy house manager at Norden Farm, said: “The event was a huge success and has continued to grow.

    “Stallholders commented on the shopper numbers which had noticeably grown from last year’s fair.

    “Customers enjoyed the ambience and stalls and new customers were welcomed to the Farm after seeing social posts and posters around the immediate area.”

