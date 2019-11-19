Sikh faith founder's 550th birthday celebrated in Maidenhead

11:26AM, Tuesday 19 November 2019
The 550th birthday of the founder of the Sikh faith was celebrated in Maidenhead over the weekend.
A special birthday party was held for Guru Nanak at Maidenhead Gurdwara, in Rutland Road.
On Friday, a continuous reading of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib began, which lasted until Sunday morning.
Once the reading was complete, more celebrations took place, with the group singing hymns and sharing food throughout the afternoon.
With the official anniversary on Tuesday, November 12, food was served all through the week and shared with Boyne Hill Infant School next door.
At the weekend, interfaith leaders visited the gurdwara and joined in the celebrations.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A man in his fifties is in critical care following a crash on the A4 earlier today (Tuesday).
The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.