Sikh faith founder's 550th birthday celebrated in Maidenhead

The 550th birthday of the founder of the Sikh faith was celebrated in Maidenhead over the weekend.

A special birthday party was held for Guru Nanak at Maidenhead Gurdwara, in Rutland Road.

On Friday, a continuous reading of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib began, which lasted until Sunday morning.

Once the reading was complete, more celebrations took place, with the group singing hymns and sharing food throughout the afternoon.

With the official anniversary on Tuesday, November 12, food was served all through the week and shared with Boyne Hill Infant School next door.

At the weekend, interfaith leaders visited the gurdwara and joined in the celebrations.