Desborough College careers fair a 'real eye opener'

A careers fair held at the Holiday Inn was a ‘real eye opener’ on Friday, November 8.

Desborough College held the event at the Manor Lane venue and invited Newlands’ Girls School along to give more than 400 young people the chance to learn about work and talk to employers.

Year 10, 11 and the sixth form from Desborough, and selected pupils from Newlands, were able to meet employers from the area including Three, Mars, Heathrow and Cisco.

The Royal Borough, NHS and police were also represented, with a focus on apprenticeships, including higher level degree opportunities.

The fair was sponsored by the Spoore Merry and Rixman Foundation, which provides funding for education.

Senior assistant principal Bernadette Eaves said: “There was enough time for students to make personal contact with people on the stand, and exhibitors were pleased because students asked very good questions.

“We have had good feedback from companies.”

She added: “It is having that employer contact and engaging in conversation about work, and to be aware of all the different types of jobs available.

“There are opportunties available at all different levels.

“It was a real eye opener.”