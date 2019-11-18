SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead Athletic Club seminar to help charity runners

    An athletic club is using a grant from the National Lottery to help people in their training for upcoming marathons.

    Earlier this year, Maidenhead Athletic Club (MAC) received a community fund grant and is using it to help runners with their big race preparations.

    It will be hosting a marathon training seminar on Thursday, November 21 to help runners who are taking on marathons for charity.

    It will be held on the club pavilion at Braywick Park, in Braywick Road, at 7.30pm.

    The grant will also enable the club to offer free memberships to people who have a confirmed charity place, which will provide them with a personal training plan.

    Spots on the seminar are limited.

    To secure a free place, contact Leila Oliver on headcoach@maidenheadac.org

    For more information on the club, visit www.maidenheadac.org

