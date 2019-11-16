Demolition progressing on The Landing site

Demolition is 100 per cent complete to ground level along King Street as part of The Landing development.

Work on the 424-home, office and retail space, and public realm, started earlier this year after the council approved planning permission in November last year.

The footpath in Broadway is closed with Queen Street to follow as scaffolding progresses. The footpath on the adjacent side will act as the alternative route.

Constructors say they ‘expect a 95 per cent recovery rate with the majority of demolition waste diverted from landfill’.

Scaffolding installation is complete in Queen Street to enable the next stage of demolition to commence.

In the near future, below ground demolition will start with removal of building foundations, and waste will be processed into a re-useable material on site for a piling mat.