Labour announces Maidenhead candidate and Tories set to fight Grieve

The ballot papers have been taking shape as the historic December general election looms ever closer.

With political parties set to go head-to-head once again at the polls, the past week has seen developments for political parties preparing for the December 12 vote.

Labour has now confirmed that it will be fielding long-standing White Waltham parish councillor Pat McDonald.

Mr McDonald – who ran against the Tories’ Theresa May in the 2017 election – will once again battle it out with the former Prime Minister.

He ran Mrs May closest in 2017, winning 11,261 votes compared to her 37,718.

However, the ballot paper in Maidenhead will be slightly smaller than expected after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage announced on Monday that the party will not be standing in seats previously held by the Tories, to avoid the prospect of a second referendum.

Claire Mowbray was due to contest the Maidenhead seat and announced on Twitter that she was ‘disappointed’.

She told her followers on the social media platform on Monday: “I am very disappointed. I would have loved to continue campaigning against Theresa May. I understand the reasoning and I will work hard to support other candidates.”

North of the Thames in the Beaconsfield constituency, the seat held by former attorney general Dominic Grieve looks set to be an interesting one.

Last month, it was announced that the Liberal Democrats’ Rob Castell had agreed to step down to help Mr Grieve retain his seat in a ‘remain alliance’.

Mr Grieve had his Tory whip withdrawn earlier this year after he voted against the government and is set to run as an independent, while his former party has announced who it will be fielding against him for the first time.

Ealing councillor Joy Morrissey will be representing the Conservatives and said on Twitter that she was ‘truly honoured to have been selected by Conservative members in Beaconsfield.’

Elsewhere, the Green Party will be fielding Zoe Hatch, from Taplow, while Labour will stand the secretary for Beaconsfield Labour Alexa Collins, from Burnham.

Meanwhile, the Brexit Party will be standing in Beaconsfield – Tim Scott will be contesting the seat for them.

One name which looks set to be missing from ballot papers is that of former Royal Borough leader Simon Dudley. He applied to be the Conservative candidate for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner but lost out to David Simmonds.