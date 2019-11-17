Teams wanted for annual Advertiser Christmas Cracker Challenge

As December draws nearer, battle lines have been drawn and preparations are well under way for one of the biggest fights of the year.

No we’re not talking about the general election, but the annual Christmas Cracker Challenge, which takes place at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Thursday, December 5.

The annual challenge, which had to be brought forward a week because of the election, will see teams battle it out in Nerf wars, king ball and an inflatable assault course.

The challenge raises money for the Cracker Appeal, which provides Christmas lunches and parties for community groups in the area.

The annual event is run by the Advertiser and supported by the Louis Baylis Trust.

The challenge, which starts at 6pm, will include wacky activities and end with a quiz and buffet.

Organiser Lou Mace said: “The annual Cracker Challenge is always a December highlight for us in ‘Tiser Towers.

“It is great fun and all the money goes to a good cause.”

The money raised by last year’s challenge was split between 40 different organisations and charities, with more than 2,000 people benefitting from the donations.

To date, £291,581 has been raised.

Entries for the challenge are now open, and the organisers are looking for teams of 8-10 people to enter.

Entry to the challenge costs £100 per team and an additional £50 for a buffet during the quiz.

To enter email louisam@baylismedia.co.uk