Norden Farm lantern workshops announced

01:00PM, Saturday 16 November 2019
Norden Farm has released details of upcoming workshops in anticipation of its community lantern parade.
The Carnival of the Animals Lantern Parade will illuminate Maidenhead on a route from the Town Hall through the town centre on Saturday, December 7.
The Norden Farm Sunday Workshops are a chance to weave an intricate animal-inspired willow frame before
covering and decorating it for two hours.
They are held on November 17, November 24, and December 1 at 10.30am and 2pm and suitable for children aged six years and older. Tickets are £7 each.
A 20-minute session will result in a simple willow and tissue lantern ready to be lauded in the air on the night.
Sessions are suitable for ages three years and older and held between 10am-4pm on November 16, 23 and 30. Participation costs £4.
Working as a group and guided by a professional practitioner, participants will create a large-scale willow structure.
These sessions are suitable for ages 16 years older and cost £17.50 per person. Pre-booking is essential.
If keen lantern-makers miss all of these sessions, there is a last chance drop-in workshop at Maidenhead Library on the day of the parade from 10am-2pm.
Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01628 788997 or online at www.nordenfarm.org
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A man in his fifties is in critical care following a crash on the A4 earlier today (Tuesday).
All lines are blocked between London Paddington and Slough due to a person being hit by a train.