Norden Farm lantern workshops announced

Norden Farm has released details of upcoming workshops in anticipation of its community lantern parade.

The Carnival of the Animals Lantern Parade will illuminate Maidenhead on a route from the Town Hall through the town centre on Saturday, December 7.

For those who want to take part in the annual parade with a lantern, the Centre for the Arts is running the option of three different workshops from Saturday, November 16.

The Norden Farm Sunday Workshops are a chance to weave an intricate animal-inspired willow frame before

covering and decorating it for two hours.

They are held on November 17, November 24, and December 1 at 10.30am and 2pm and suitable for children aged six years and older. Tickets are £7 each.

For people without much time to spare, the town centre Saturday Drop in Workshops are short and sweet.

A 20-minute session will result in a simple willow and tissue lantern ready to be lauded in the air on the night.

Sessions are suitable for ages three years and older and held between 10am-4pm on November 16, 23 and 30. Participation costs £4.

For creative adults there is the Lantern Making 2.0 workshop, which will take place on Saturday, November 23.

Working as a group and guided by a professional practitioner, participants will create a large-scale willow structure.

These sessions are suitable for ages 16 years older and cost £17.50 per person. Pre-booking is essential.

If keen lantern-makers miss all of these sessions, there is a last chance drop-in workshop at Maidenhead Library on the day of the parade from 10am-2pm.

Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01628 788997 or online at www.nordenfarm.org