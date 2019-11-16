Commitment of Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service staff recognised

The Deputy Mayor presented long service awards to staff at Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service last Thursday.

Cllr Gary Muir presented the awards to Dr Abigail Macleod, Alexander’s Nurse Sam McKinnon, lead for quality and governance Julie Hughes and director of finance, Andrew Rice, in recognition of their time and commitment to the charity.

Fiona Devine co-founded the charity with her husband, John, in memory of their son, Alexander, who died from a rare brain tumour in 2006 at the age of eight.

She said: “It was a pleasure to recognise these four individuals who have made such huge contribution to our charity.

“Each of them has given our children’s hospice service so much commitment, hardwork and support over the last five years and more.

“They have made a real difference to our charity’s journey so far.”