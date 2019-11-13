Anglers reel in £1000 for hospital presents during charity fishing match

Anglers took part in a charity fishing match to help pay for Christmas presents for sick children at Wexham Park Hospital.

Pondwood Fisheries, in White Waltham, organised the event on Saturday to support the work of one of its loyal fishermen.

Each year Rob Woodward dons his Father Christmas outfit and hands out presents at Wexham Park’s children’s ward over the festive season.

The Larchfield resident, who works as a paramedic for the hospital, pays for the gifts himself so his fellow anglers decided to cast out their lines to help with the fundraising effort.

Josh Holdaway, fishery manager, said: “Rob has been fishing with us for more than 30 years and we heard about the work he has been doing last Christmas.

“We had the idea to help fund what he does as all the presents he buys comes out of his own pocket.”

Competitors met for breakfast on Saturday morning before lining the banks of the lakes ahead of the contest.

They had five hours to catch as many fish as possible, with the angler with the highest combined weight at the end being named the winner.

Josh added: “The weather started off nicely but by midday the heavens really opened up. Sometimes bad weather can be beneficial but it was quite an icy rain so that reduced the number of fish coming out.”

Michael Corsini won the contest.

In total, the event raised more than £1,000 for Rob’s festive gift giving.