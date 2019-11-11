Respects paid at Maidenhead remembrance service

04:52PM, Monday 11 November 2019
The Royal Borough's remembrance service took place outside Maidenhead Town Hall yesterday (Sunday).
Wreaths were laid at the war memorial in St Ives Road on Remembrance Sunday, with deputy mayor Cllr Gary Muir and members of the public there to pay their respects.
This was followed by a church service at St Mary's Church in St Mary's Close.
More to follow.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
All lines are blocked between London Paddington and Slough due to a person being hit by a train.
Police believe a body retrieved from the Thames this afternoon is that of missing Henley woman Hannah Gibbs.