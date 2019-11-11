SITE INDEX

    • Respects paid at Maidenhead remembrance service

    The Royal Borough's remembrance service took place outside Maidenhead Town Hall yesterday (Sunday).

    Wreaths were laid at the war memorial in St Ives Road on Remembrance Sunday, with deputy mayor Cllr Gary Muir and members of the public there to pay their respects.

    This was followed by a church service at St Mary's Church in St Mary's Close.

    More to follow.

