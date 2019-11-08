Remembrance Sunday events in East Berkshire and South Bucks

Below is a list of some of the services and remembrance events which will be taking place on Remembrance Sunday and over the coming days.

BRAY

St Michael’s Church will be holding a Remembrance Day Service at 10.45am. This will be followed by the laying of wreaths at Bray War Memorial.

BURNHAM

A remembrance parade will leave Gore Road at 10.15am and will arrive at the war memorial for the wreath laying ceremony and two-minute silence, starting at 10.25am.

The parade will then march to St Peter’s Church for a remembrance service, before marching along the High Street and back to the Royal British Legion.

The Burnham Village Twinning Association, which is hosting 36 French people for the weekend, will also be present.

COOKHAM

The remembrance service starts at the war memorial in High Street at 10.50am and continues at Holy Trinity Church in Church Gate.

A service will see the names of the war dead read out, a two-minute silence and wreaths laid.

COOKHAM DEAN

An act of remembrance will be held at the war memorial in Church Road at 10.50am, followed by a service at St John the Baptist Church in Church Road.

FIFIELD

A wreath will be laid at Braywood War Memorial at 3pm.

FLACKWELL HEATH

The Royal British Legion branch will be holding an annual service which leaves the clubhouse at 10.40am led by a bagpiper.

The service will begin at 11am at the war memorial in Common Road and will be conducted by the Rev Chris Bull.

Wreaths will be laid by various dignitaries and small wooden crosses are available for anyone wishing to make a personal dedication.

HOLYPORT

A wreath will be laid at Holyport War Memorial at approximately noon.

It will follow the 10.45am church service, and wreath laying in Bray.

HURST

A remembrance parade is set to take place from Castle Inn to St Nicholas Church, before a service of remembrance at 10.45am.

KNOWL HILL

St Peter’s Church in Bath Road will be holding an hour-long remembrance service starting at 10.45am.

LITTLEWICK GREEN

A service will commence at St John the Evangelist CE Church in Bath Road at 10.45am.

The congregation will then proceed to the war memorial, also at the church.

MAIDENHEAD

The Royal Borough’s remembrance service will take place at the War Memorial outside the town hall in St Ives Road at 10.50am.

It will be followed by a church service at St Mary’s Church, St Mary’s Close in High Street.

MARLOW

This year’s parade will leave the Royal British Legion headquarters in Station Road at about 10.20am, with the service commencing at 10.45am at the war memorial in The Causeway.

The service will be led by the Rev Dave Bull of All Saints Church.

The parade will march up the High Street, around the obelisk and return back to the Royal British Legion in Station Road.

The High Street will be closed from 8am to 12.15pm, including junctions leading onto it (Institute Road and Pound Lane), Station Road, Station Approach and the bridge.

Cars left in Marlow High Street will be

removed.

RUSCOMBE

An act of remembrance will take place at 8.45am on Sunday, November 10, before a remembrance service is conducted at St James’ Ruscombe from 9am.

STUBBINGS

The service at St James-the-Less Church in Henley Road will begin at 10.45am.

It will be led by the Rev Dilys Woodmore, who will read out all the names on the church’s war memorial.

Wreaths will be laid on behalf of The Royal British Legion, Bisham Parish Council and Pinkneys Green Scouts.

TAPLOW

St Nicolas’ Church in Taplow is holding a remembrance service at 10.15am.

The group will then be joined by uniformed organisations in the area, and will parade through the village towards the church between 9.50am and 10.05am.

TWYFORD

A remembrance parade will leave 1st Twyford Scouts headquarters at 10.05am and will be led by the Maidenhead Concert Band.

The procession will travel from the headquarters, along London Road, Sycamore Drive, and Hermitage Drive, before making a stop at the bowls club.

The parade will then march to the war memorial for a dedication and wreath laying ceremony at around 10.30am.

This will be followed by a remembrance service at St Mary’s Church in Station Road at around 10.45am.

Age Concern Twyford and District is also hosting a lunch and entertainment event in honour of Remembrance Sunday on Wednesday, November 13. It will cost £6 per head and will take place between 1pm and 3pm at Age Concern in Polehampton Close.

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE

St Lawrence Church in The Street will be holding a remembrance service from 9.45-10.45am.

Afterwards the congregation and the WSL (Waltham St Lawrence) Silver Band will form a procession to the WSL War Memorial where the band will play and a two-minute silence will be observed.

WARGRAVE

A remembrance service will be held at St Mary’s Church in Station Road from 10am. It will be attended by Saint Sebastian Wokingham Band which will play during the service.

Afterwards the congregation will walk to Wargrave War Memorial on Mill Green where crosses and wreaths will be laid.

WHITE WALTHAM

A remembrance service will begin at 10.45am at St Mary’s Church in Cannon Lane.

The parade will then proceed to the war memorial in Butchers Lane for the two-minute silence.

WINDSOR

The Royal Borough’s Windsor Remembrance Service will begin at Windsor War memorial at 10.50am followed by a church service at Windsor Parish Church of St John the Baptist in High Street.

WOOBURN & BOURNE END

A service of remembrance will be held at the war memorial on Sunday, at the junction of Wycombe Lane and Holtspur Lane.

It will take place from 10.30am until noon, assisted by members of Veterans Lifeline.

Refreshments will be served by Wooburn Community Church.

WOODLANDS PARK

An early remembrance service will be held at 8.15am at the village centre in Manifold Way.