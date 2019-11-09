Farmers Boy pub demolished to make way for flats

The derelict Farmers Boy pub was demolished this week.

In May last year the council granted permission to convert the Harrow Lane pub into 11 flats.

The scheme is for a three-storey building of six two-bed, and five one-bed flats, on site parking and access off Harrow Lane.

In July, firefighters from across the area were called to a fire at the empty pub at 3.30am.

The blaze consumed a large portion of the ground floor of the building but did not spread elsewhere and no one was injured.

Construction of the build needs to be within three years from the date of the permission.