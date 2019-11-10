'Dino Dome' is a half term hit at Maidenhead Library

Maidenhead Library offered visitors the closest thing to walking with dinosaurs on Monday, October 28.

The ‘Dino Dome’ was stationed in the library in St Ives Road all day as part of its half term activities programme.

Reading development and library promotions officer, Jeanette Kemp, described the dome as ‘bringing dinosaurs to life’ through a submersive 3D and surround-sound experience.

There were five 45 minute shows from 9.30am-4.30pm and sessions cost £3 for children and £3.50 for adults.

Jeanette said: “We had loads of really great feedback and when they came out they said they really felt like they had met the dinosaurs.”

She added: “I think a lot of the adults enjoyed it too.”

The library also put out an extensive display of dinosaur books ‘to encourage children to learn more’ about the prehistoric species.

