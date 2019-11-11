Burchetts Green Infant School takes to the skies

Youngsters took to the skies as they explored the elements of the world at a Maidenhead school.

Burchetts Green Infant School, in Burchetts Green Road, held a ‘hook day’ for all pupils on Wednesday, November 6.

The school studies six topics each year and at the beginning of each one, holds a day like this to get children fully immersed in what they will go on to study.

It has been doing these for about six years.

Amongst the activities was a drama workshop based around the Great Fire of London, and flight workshops with the help of the Joystick Club, based in White Waltham.

Another element – Earth – involved a walk in nearby woodland and the creation of mud sculptures.

Pupils also had fun on pedal planes and made gliders, some of which headed in the direction of the Advertiser photographer.

Children at Burchetts Green will be studying elements until Christmas.

Science co-ordinatior Catherine Booth said: “[The Joystick Club] have a cockpit that the children go into and they can get them to plot a journey.”

She added: “We do quite often have ‘hook’ days.

“We have six topics each year and at the beginning of each [one], we have an exciting day such as the one you witnessed.”