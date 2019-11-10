Royal Borough leader visits Citizens Advice charity

Council leader Andrew Johnson visited Citizens Advice Maidenhead and Windsor last week.

He was there on Tuesday, October 29 to hear more about the charity’s work, meet staff and volunteers and have a tour of the service.

Chairwoman Cheryl Coppell and chief executive Jake Morrison talked Cllr Johnson through the charity’s priorities and work across the borough helping people with legal and money worries.

Jake Morrison said: “It was great to welcome Cllr Johnson to Citizens Advice. We had a positive meeting looking at priorities for the council and for our charity, sharing information on the issues most affecting our clients.

“Following this meeting we have arranged further conversations with lead members and senior council officers to look at how we can help address problems affecting our local residents.

“Citizens Advice is a free service, provided by dedicated and knowledgeable volunteers - helping people with a wide variety of problems and acting as a gateway to all other services.

“We will continue helping people in the most effective way we can, by building stronger relationships with local partners.”