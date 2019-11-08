Public consultation on Borough Local Plan launched

A public consultation on the amended Borough Local Plan was launched last week.

Since Friday, Royal Borough residents have been able to share with the council their thoughts on the amended plan, which seeks to build thousands of new homes in the area.

The plan, which has earmarked sites in the borough for development from now until 2033, seeks to bring 14,000 new homes to the borough.

About 6,500 have already been built, but the amended plan has allocated sites that will provide another 7,500 homes.

The consultation provides the public with a chance to influence potential changes and improvements to the plan, which was voted through by councillors last month.

The public consultation will remain open for submissions until midnight on Sunday, December 15.

Visit consult.rbwm.gov.uk/ portal/blp/blpsv-pc/blpsv-pc-oct19

Or download a representations form from www3.rbwm.gov.uk/ info/201026/borough_local_plan/ 1500/proposed_changes_to_blp_submission_version