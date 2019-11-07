95-year-old Maidenhead veteran gets hero's welcome in Dorset

A 95-year-old Second World War veteran, who lives in Maidenhead, was given a hero’s welcome on a trip to Dorset.

On Wednesday, October 16, Stan ‘Swanee’ Swansborough made his first visit to the Royal Signals Museum in Blandford Camp, where he was greeted with a guard of honour by soldiers from his old regiment.

Mr Swansborough, of Sandringham Road, was a Royal Signals dispatch driver in the Second World War.

He was joined on the visit by his daughter Jane and granddaughter Emily.

The group were treated to lunch in the Sergeants Mess, where Mr Swansborough was given a White Helmets lapel pin.

After lunch, the veteran was presented to the officers and men in training at the camp, where they were given a rundown of his military history.

Serving with the Royal Signals from 1943 to 1947, Mr Swansborough worked as a dispatch driver, taking messages across London and the South East during the preparations for D-Day.

He landed on Gold Beach after D-Day, and spent a lot of time driving around in his Jeep delivering classified information to General Bernard Montgomery.

Mr Swansborough went on to serve in India after the war, where he was promoted to the rank of corporal before being discharged from service upon his return on June 6, 1947.

A decorated serviceman, Mr Swansborough was awarded the Legion d’honneur, the highest French order of merit, in 2014.

He is also decorated with the 1939-1945 Star, The France & Germany Star Medals, The Defence Medal, the Victory Medal and the Thank you Liberators Medal.