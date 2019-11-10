Norden Farm night market and fair to return

09:00AM, Sunday 10 November 2019
Browse some early Christmas present ideas at Norden Farm’s annual Night Market and Artisan Fair this month.
Vendors will be selling gifts on Friday, November 15 from 5pm to 10pm, and Saturday, November 16 from 11am to 5pm in Altwood Road.
Entry and parking is free for the market, which will be held in the 18th-century ‘Long Barn’ at the arts centre.
