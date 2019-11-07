Community planning day to shape 'vision' for Maidenhead

A community planning day later this month will allow residents to help shape a new ‘vision’ for Maidenhead town centre.

Architect JTP has been appointed by the Royal Borough to work with people in the town to draw up a ‘placemaking Vision and Charter’ for the centre of Maidenhead, with several regeneration projects underway and more in the pipeline.

The planning day, on Saturday, November 23, will involve workshops, exhibitions, walkabouts and planning groups as people share their knowledge and contribute to the idea of the Vision.

The day – in the former Argos unit in the Nicholsons Centre – will start at 10am with hour-long guided walking groups, returning in time for the first workshop at 11am.

The workshops will be on a drop-in basis and will include those for young people. The whole day will run until 4pm.

After this, the JTP team will draw up an illustrated Vision and draft Charter for Maidenhead, which will be presented back to residents on Tuesday, January 14 2020 from 6.45pm to 8.30pm at St Mary's Church in St Mary's Close.

Following the report back, JTP will prepare a Vision and Charter document before submitting it to the council.

It will ‘describe and illustrate’ the future of the town centre and inform developers about the ‘expectations and aspirations’ of the community.

It will also help guide future areas of work, including parking and transport strategies.

On Monday, the Advertiser joined in with one of the JTP walkabouts, walking the length of the regeneration boundary and learning more about the upcoming – and ongoing – changes to the town.

Starting at St Mary’s Church in St Mary’s Walk, the group circled around part of the Chapel Arches development next to the waterways, along St Ives Road, York Road and The Landing site.

It then walked up through the High Street, into West Street and then through Kidwells Park and the Magnet Leisure Centre.

The walk involved some key members of the town with an interest in developments, such as the Nicholsons Centre manager Jane Wright and Maidenhead town manager Steph James, who pinpointed areas of development and sites where work is planned.

A JTP walkabout (above)

JTP partner Charles Campion said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with the local community and stakeholders to co-create the Vision and Charter at this important time in Maidenhead’s history.

"We hope that as many people as possible will come along to the Community Planning Day to share their ideas and creativity and help shape an exciting and sustainable future for the town centre.”

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), lead member for planning and Maidenhead, said: “Maidenhead is going through an exciting period of regeneration and we are keen that the community is fully involved in the development of the vision work and gets involved in the sessions on November 23.”

Barbara Richardson, managing director of RBWM Property Company Ltd said: “ With several regeneration projects underway, and a number in the pipeline, it is important that the vision for the future ensures the town centre continues to develop and meet the needs of the community now and in the future.”

To join a walking group for November 23, email in advance to community@jtp.co.uk