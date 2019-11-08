Bespoke art to brighten up Maidenhead hoardings during regeneration

Street art could be used on hoardings as the regeneration of Maidenhead develops.

The Maidenhead Town Forum meeting on Monday heard from town manager Steph James, who told of an inventive way to cheer up the town during a period of change.

Artist James Maddison has been designing plans.

Steph said: “Maidenhead is going through a massive period of change, there will be things built and things being knocked down.

“We want to use street art as a way of using blank spaces to make it more interesting.”

Council leader Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams), sitting in the public gallery, said he was ‘very supportive’ of the idea.

There was also an update on the controversial Queen Street right-turn, which was approved last month.

Public transport operator Courtney Buses has withdrawn its objection, the meeting was told, meaning the matter will now not escalate to a public inquiry.

Councillors and the public were also informed that work on the right-turn will be completed by mid-December.

Then from January, work to enhance the station forecourt will begin, which will see an increased pedestrian-friendly area and more cycle parking.

Also on the agenda at the town forum meeting was an update from Thames Valley Police on cycle thefts in Maidenhead town centre.

The meeting was told that reported thefts on roads in the centre of town had gone down from 108 in 2018, to 32 in 2019.