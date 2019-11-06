Staff at Berkshire College of Agriculture take a soaking for Thames Hospice

Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) staff braved an assault of wet sponges and water balloons to raise money for Thames Hospice.

The day of fundraising, organised by the student development team, collected £166 for the charity’s ‘Raise the Roof' initiative.

The idea behind the campaign is to raise the last £3million needed to complete the £22million state-of-the art hospice being built by the charity at Bray Lake.

Schools and colleges in the region had been asked to take part in a ‘Raise your Hands’ mufti-day on Monday, October 11 but, because BCA students don’t wear a uniform, they made other plans.

Instead the Burchetts Green Road College did its bit by having a morning of fairground style activities on Wednesday, October 23, and, in the afternoon, a game of ‘Soak an SDO’ (student development officer).

Student development manager Adam Robinson said the day was centred around ‘getting as many students involved as possible’.

Morning activities included a coconut shy, hole-in-one golf game, target practice with Nerf guns, ball in the bucket and pot the black.

“All games were 50p each – some teaching staff paid for their whole class to get involved during class time as a fun team-building activity before the half term break,” said Adam.

In the afternoon it was Adam, Jan Dexter, Jack McDonagh and Richard de Goede who ‘put themselves in the line of fire’ as students, and staff, paid to throw sponges and water balloons at them.

Adam said: “Much of the £166 raised on the day was down to students enjoying the opportunity to soak the team.”

To find out more about Raise the Roof and ways to get involved with the campaign go to www.raisetheroof2020.org.uk