Maidenhead Hindu Society celebrates Diwali

The Hindu festival of lights was celebrated on Sunday with a series of performances at St Piran’s School.

The Hindu Society of Maidenhead’s Diwali activities included the ritual Havan Puja, a Bhajan Kirtan musical performance, and a children’s play.

Raffles and lunch were also enjoyed by the hundred-plus visitors to the Gringer Hill school.

Seema Sharma, the chairwoman of the Hindu Society, said: “It is basically good over evil, that is the crux of the whole Diwali story – goodness over baddies.”

Diwali, a five-day festival, is usually held around October or November, and is marked with a range of celebrations and displays.

“We do fireworks, that is always a feature of Diwali,” Seema said, comparing it to Christmas.

“We have family get togethers, big dinners.”

“We are open to everybody to join us,” Seema added.

“It is an open invitation.”

The preparations for the all-important celebrations can be complicated – and Seema was keen to show her appreciation for those who helped.

“I really thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for all that they do,” she said.