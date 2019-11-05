Maidenhead Zombie Walk tears through the town

A horde of zombies descended on Maidenhead for a spooky stroll through town at the weekend.

The Maidenhead Zombie Walk took place in the town centre on Saturday night, with dozens of the ‘undead’ taking to the street to help raise money for charity.

The cohort met at the Maiden’s Head pub in High Street for an hour of ‘professional zombie training’ and got the chance to enjoy entertainment from Mark’s Magic Mayhem before heading off through town as the sun started to set.

Later on, they returned to the pub for a Halloween party.

The walk was raising money for the Kevin Cruise Foundation, which provides theatre tickets to disadvantaged children from the area.

Things got theatrical on the zombie walk as many of those involved in the walk took their costumes very seriously, with fake blood, face paint and ripped clothing galore.

Some of the more creative zombies had fake guts hanging out and spooky white contact lenses in.

Martin Cabble-Reed, founder of the Kevin Cruise Foundation, went dressed as a ‘zombie gnome’ complete with a white bushy beard and fishing rod.

On Twitter, he said: ”Another wonderful Maidenhead Zombie Walk. Well done to all who dressed up, walked and donated.”