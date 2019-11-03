Maidenhead Waterways AGM to take place next week

The annual meeting of Maidenhead Waterways takes place on Wednesday.

Council leader Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) and Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s), the cabinet member for biodiversity, are expected to attend the meeting at Desborough Bowls Club, Green Lane, at 7.30pm and to take part in a question-and-answer session.

Attendees will also hear a review of the year, see the annual accounts and will have a chance to speak with trustees, members and councillors. The bar will be open, and there is parking.

Those planning to attend should email contactus@maidenheadwaterways.org