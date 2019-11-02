'Positive' meeting held between Maidenhead homeless charity and councillors

A ‘positive’ meeting was held between the founder of a homeless charity and the council leader.

Sue Brett, of the Brett Foundation, met with council leader Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) and Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green) cabinet member for housing, last week.

At the meeting, the trio discussed homeless shelter John West House, which is without a manager.

Ms Brett previously stated it would be a ‘dream come true’ to run the shelter, and although nothing concrete came from the meeting, she was encouraged by how it went. She said: “It was really positive, I came out feeling really good, whereas other meetings in the past I have come out not too sure. They really listened to what we were saying and what we needed and that’s invaluable.”