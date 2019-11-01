Maidenhead 'cosplayer' wins big at Borderlands video game competition

A Maidenhead performance artist has won thousands of pounds for her outfit inspired by a video game character.

By day, Vicky Newbery, 25, works in visual effects in London, but when she gets home she spends hours creating detailed and complex cosplayer outfits inspired by video game characters.

When in costume she goes by the alter ego Toya Jax, and at the weekend she won a cosplay (costume play) competition dedicated to the Borderlands videogame series – the first cosplay competition she has entered.

Vicky beat 19 other contestants to the prize in London, claiming a £5,000 reward for her representation of the character ‘Gaige’.

Vicky said: “It didn’t hit me until I got home, I was really shocked.

“I had always wanted to enter a competition, Gaige is my favourite costume and it seemed like the perfect opportunity to just go for it.”

Cosplay is a performance art where people create and wear outfits inspired by their favourite characters from media like video games and comic books.

Vicky, who lives near St Mark’s Hospital and attended Furze Platt School, has been cosplaying since 2013 and has created four costumes.

Designing them in her free time, Vicky spends about 15 hours a week making her costumes over six or seven months.

Her other outfits are Lady Thor, Keith from Voltron, and The Assassin from the X-COM video game.

The competition took place at EGX 2019, at London’s ExCel Center. It is the UK’s biggest gaming event, and the competition was hosted by 2K UK, the British arm of the publisher of the Borderlands series.

Vicky said: “It’s definitely hard to find time for other things, but I do play a lot of games. I like trying new things and am quite a creative person.”

Some of Vicky’s friends are also cosplayers, and after winning her first competition, she thinks she may enter a few more with them.

She said: ”My friends are really pleased for me. Everyone in the cosplay community is so lovely, you rarely get people who are jealous.

“A couple of my friends are completely obsessed with entering competitions and I can see myself attending some with them.”

