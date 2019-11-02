In pictures: Burchetts Green Infant School holds Oscars ceremony

A glittering ‘Oscars’ ceremony saw children walk the red carpet at a Maidenhead school last week.

The 91st Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles in February but Burchetts Green Infant School, in Burchetts Green Road, decided to hold its own version on Thursday, October 24.

Pupils have been learning ‘The Oscars’ as a topic and decided to celebrate it with parents and staff.

The Advertiser’s paparazzo Ian Longthorne was there to snap the young ‘celebrities’, dressed in their finest attire as they emerged from a Mercedes to walk the red carpet and to receive their own versions of the prestigious award.

In the school hall, visitors enjoyed popcorn as they watched films and listened to an opera singer perform.

