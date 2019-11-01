Cat charity CLAWS launches calendar appeal

A cat charity caring for felines in need is calling on people to buy its new calendar to help support its work.

CLAWS cares for cats in the area who may have been abused or are elderly, looking after them in a tailor-made sanctuary to help them get back on their paws.

It’s calendar appeal is the charity’s ‘biggest fundraiser of the year’, according to volunteer Sue Collins.

Featuring cats at the sanctuary, it offers an opportunity for a Christmas present at £4.50, but the charity appreciatesfurther donations if anyone wishes to pay more.

About 100 calendars have been sold so far.

Sue said: “It is our biggest fundraiser of the year and we make a lot of money out of it, which we use to improve the sanctuary.

“These enclosures do not come cheap. They are tailor-made and we have a gentleman who does all of our building work for us. It is done to the highest standard.

“Our supporters like to see [their money spent] like this rather than vet fees and food.

“The calendar is like an annual giving exercise for our supporters.”

Founded in 1995 by Beverley Gubbins, CLAWS receives no central funding and has more than 20 cats in its care and about a dozen core volunteers.

This is the 10th year that it has been running its calendar appeal.

Sue added: “The [volunteers] we have got are very dedicated and that is what we need.

“With most organisations, it is like an ‘in and out’ situation, there is a constant turnover, and that is what they are set up to do.

“We are different – many of our cats have been here for many years because they just cannot cope with ordinary, domestic environments.”

To buy the calendar, ring 01189 341699.