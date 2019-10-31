In pictures: Dragons and pumpkins in Nicholsons Centre

A fearsome dragon paid a visit to the Nicholsons Centre on Tuesday.

The creature, 16ft long and seven feet high, made three appearances during the day at the shopping mall as part of the centre’s Halloween half-term free entertainment.

Youngsters who enrolled as knights were also able to meet a baby dragon at a jousting tent, where they learnt how to control the giant one.

Jane Wright, centre manager, said: “Interest in dragons is at an all-time high following the popular television programme Game of Thrones, Julia Donaldson’s Zog the Dragon and the How to Train Your Dragon movie franchise.

“The children who took part in our dragon sessions obviously have ambitions to be a dragon slayer.

“As well as the children taking part in the dragon sessions, the spectacle drew audiences of more than 100 people per show and it was not just children – the dragon event was enjoyed by shoppers of all ages.”

With Halloween taking place today (Thursday), there was also an opportunity to carve pumpkins in preparation for the big day.

Jane added: “Children visiting the centre were also able to get ready for All Hallows’ Eve with Pumpkin Carving Workshops.

“This is such a popular activity in Maidenhead and knowing how creative our young shoppers are, we are expecting to see some Jack O’ Lanterns and petrifying pumpkins.”