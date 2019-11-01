Maidenhead Zombie Walk returns this weekend

Zombies will be roaming through the town centre on Saturday for the return of the Maidenhead Zombie Walk.

The brain-dead will be marching through the streets from The Maiden’s Head pub in the High Street, raising money for the Kevin Cruise Foundation which helps children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

There will be zombie training and entertainment before the walk kicks off at 5pm. It is free to attend.

A Halloween after-party will be hosted by the 4gband, with dogs and children welcome on the walk and in the pub until 9pm.

Search ‘Maidenhead Zombie Walk’ on Facebook for more.