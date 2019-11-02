RSPCA calls on people to think twice before buying small pets

The RSPCA has called on parents to think before buying a small animal for their children – after it revealed 340 of them are rescued a month.

Animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets and hamsters are often seen as easy first pets for children, but the charity has said that ‘small does not necessarily mean simple’.

Across England and Wales last year, the RSPCA rescued 4,081 rabbits and other small furries from cases of cruelty, neglect, and abandonment.

Of this, 150 incidents were reported in Buckinghamshire, with 46 animals needing to be rescued, while 14 were from Berkshire.

This ‘Adoptober’, the RSPCA is focusing on rabbits and small furries in its care which are looking for homes.

Dr Jane Tyson, the charity’s rabbit and rodent welfare expert, said: “Many people think the RSPCA only rescues and rehomes cats and dogs but this is not the case.

“We see thousands of small furries coming into our care every year and often this is as a result of owners being unable to cope with caring for these animals who they thought would be easy to look after.”