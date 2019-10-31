Furze Platt level crossing to close for two weeks

Furze Platt level crossing will be closed for two weeks as Network Rail prepares to carry out ‘essential maintenance’ to the railway track.

The firm is carrying out track renewals in the branch line leading to Cookham, and has warned that work will be ‘noisy and involve heavy machinery’.

From Sunday, November 17 until Monday, December 2, the level crossing will be closed in Harrow Lane.

Trains will still be running but there will be no access for vehicles or pedestrians.

Work will be taking place between 12.30am and 5.30am, Monday to Friday.

After this, the crossing will be closed on the weekends of Sunday, December 8 to Monday, December 9, and Sunday, December 15 to Monday, December 16, between 12.10am and 5.30am.

Road diversions will be in place via Furze Platt Road, Cookham Road, Gardner Road and Switchback Road South.

A quicker diversion route for pedestrians will be provided along Queensway.

As well as the crossing closure, there will also be a number of days and times when Network Rail will be working on the track.

Visit networkrail. co.uk/furze-platt for a full list.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “The track is nearing the end of its design life so we will be removing the old track and replacing it with new track.

“Owing to the nature of the work, Furze Platt level crossing will be closed while the track replacement takes place and a clearly signposted diversion route will be in place. During this time, the station will only be accessible via the western entrance.

“We would like to thank road users, pedestrians and local residents for their patience while this work is carried out and apologise for any inconvenience which is caused. “