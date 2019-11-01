Charity news (October 31): Marlow Santa's Fun Run reaches 2,000 entries

If your charity has some news, is holding a fundraiser or wants to celebrate the achievements of its supporters, email news@baylismedia.co.uk

TOWN CENTRE: The next meeting of the Maidenhead Macular Society support group will take place tomorrow (Friday).

The group, which supports people with vision loss due to macular degeneration will take place at Maidenhead Methodist Church Hall in King Street from 2-4pm.

The speaker will be Maria Storesund – the newly appointed head of regions at the Macular Society head office in Andover.

She will give background insight on her role within the society, current society projects and an update on research into the causes and treatments of macular disease.

New members and carers are always welcome.

Contact Don Stimson for more information 01628 620429.

MARLOW: An expert from the British Tinnitus Association (BTA) will be speaking at the next meeting of the Marlow and Farnham Common tinnitus support group.

The group, celebrating its second birthday, will hold the meeting from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday, November 19 at Help in Hearing in Glade Road, Marlow.

Led by volunteer Gilly Wright, the gathering enables people with tinnitus to meet others with the condition and hear useful tips on coping methods.

Tinnitus is the perception of noise or ringing in the ears.

Gavin Bateman, head of administration and finance at BTA, will talk about the latest research and the work the BTA does to support those who experience the condition.

Gavin said: “Being among people who have tinnitus, listening to their experiences and how they manage it, can be inspirational.

“I feel I learn something every time I attend a group meeting. It is amazing seeing the difference it makes to people, especially those who have recently been diagnosed.”

To find out more, call 0345 222 0579 or email gilly@helpinhearing.co.uk

MARLOW: A total of 2,000 entries have been received for the Santa Fun Run, which returns on Sunday, December 1.

Less than 1,000 places now remain for the 15th annual event in Higginson Park, which is now five weeks away.

The festive charity run takes place at 9.30am and covers five kilometres.

The 2018 event raised a record £45,000 for charity, and organisers are confident of breaking that in 2019.

The two lead charities for 2019 are the Wycombe Homeless Connection and Buckinghamshire MIND.

A map indicating the route and road closure times will be posted on www.santasfunrun.org well ahead of the event.

Visit the site for more details on costs and other run information.

MAIDENHEAD: Warm up for a quiz night at Woodlands Park Village Centre on Saturday, November 9.

St Marks Crescent Methodist Church is organising the Manifold Way quiz at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. The price is £11 per person, which includes a fish and chips or sausage and chips supper. Bring your own drinks, nibbles and glasses.

Tables of six or ask about individual entries.

Bookings with numbers and food choices should be made by Monday, November 4.

Contact bstc.boxoffice@gmail.com or phone 07512 860708.

ROYAL BOROUGH: The National Lottery Community Fund has launched a £100million Climate Action Fund to help people and communities take the lead in tackling the climate emergency.

Royal Borough-based non-profit Our Community Enterprise offers organisations in the borough free help with applying for grants and funding for organisations in the borough.

If you are part of a group hoping to address biodiversity decline and improve the local environment email nicola@oce.org.uk.