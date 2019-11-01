Jon Culshaw misses Maidenhead gig he did not know about

Impressionist Jon Culshaw has rescheduled another gig in Maidenhead after his latest one failed to go ahead – because he did not know about it.

The Dead Ringers star, 51, was due to play at Norden Farm in Altwood Road on Saturday, October 19, but instead was relaxing at his London home because his former agents ‘never told him’ about his Great British Take Off show.

A film was screened in his absence and a Norden Farm spokeswoman said more than ‘118 members of the audience still enjoyed a night out’.

“The feedback was that people enjoyed the event and it was something that they may never have normally attended,” she added.

Culshaw is now booked in at the venue for February 13 next year and said ‘ain’t nothing going to stop us’.

People who were there on the night will be offered a space or a refund, the comic added.

The comedian told the Advertiser: “My former agents never told me about the show.

“I was saying ‘let’s go to some theatres we have never been to before’. They included Norden Farm.

“We had been [there] only recently so I said, ‘hang on before we go there again’. But that communication never got through. Human error.”

He added: “It had been Brexit Super Saturday, and I was thinking: this would be great material.

“I was at home in London, thinking it would be lovely to have a show.

“Personally, I just want to apologise to everyone who was there. It makes me feel dreadful.”

As well as the rescheduled show, Culshaw said that he wants to organise another where the proceeds go to charity ‘pertinent to the area’.

Hinting at what will be included in his next appearance, he added: “We will kick off with whatever political situation is going on, who the political characters may be, and then get back into some tales and how I got fascinated by characters.

“[I will] take some requests from the audience and be able to say sorry for the great mix-up.”

Promoter Avalon said: “Due to an administrative error by Avalon, Jon Culshaw’s show at Norden Farm did not go ahead.

“We sincerely apologise to everyone who purchased a ticket and was looking forward to this show. We have now rescheduled for February 13, 2020. Apologies again for the inconvenience and disappointment caused.”