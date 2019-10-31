Furious Maidenhead bistro owner claims gas works are 'killing my business'

The furious owner of a Maidenhead bistro has said gas works are putting off customers and ‘killing’ his business.

Flavio Pantaleao, who owns Flavio’s in High Street, has slammed the works that have been taking place outside his restaurant that have seen large parts of the ground dug up.

Similar works took place outside his business at the same time last year, and he is worried that potential customers who see the building work from

afar may assume the restaurant is closed.

Flavio said: “They are killing my business.

“People looking from further down the High Street are just seeing the digger outside my restaurant and aren’t coming to my business.”

Flavio has also complained about the amount of time the works take and the number of times they have occurred on his doorstep. According to Flavio, last time the works took place last year they took several weeks, and he is worried that the same will occur this time.

He said there is a ‘lot of noise’ and workers say they are only doing their job when challenged.

According to Cadent Gas, the company working on the site, work began on the ‘suspected gas escape’ on Thursday and is already complete.

However, there was still a large hole in the ground outside the shop as of Wednesday afternoon.

A Cadent Gas spokesman said: “We were called to Maidenhead High Street on October 24 to a report of a suspected gas escape which was subsequently found with the source being a leak from a screw on a gas main joint. This has now been repaired.

“We were also called just under a year ago to the same area to deal with a similar issue, which was also fixed.

“In both instances, the leaks were reported at around the time when gas demand rose during the initial cold snap of the autumn/winter period.

“This section of gas mains is thought to be more than 100 years old and the work we have carried out has helped ensure safe and reliable gas supplies.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience our work has caused and have done all we can to minimise any disruption and to rectify the issues as promptly as possible.”