    • Apply for Louis Baylis grant before deadline on Friday, November 8

    The deadline to apply for a Louis Baylis grant in the latest round of donations is fast approaching.

    Every year the trust distributes about £250,000 – £300,000 to good causes and the next deadline is Friday, November 8.

    In the last lot of donations, which happens twice a year, £130,000 was handed out.

    Almost 100 regional and national organisations and charities were gifted £150 to £12,500.

    The applications received will be considered by trustees Peter Murcott, Patricia Lattimer, John Robertson and chairman Peter Sands at their end of a November meeting.

    Anyone with a worthy cause is encouraged to submit an application.

    To apply for a Louis Baylis Grant go to tinyurl.com/y4sy5o8f

