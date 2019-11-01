Apply for Louis Baylis grant before deadline on Friday, November 8

05:00PM, Friday 01 November 2019
The deadline to apply for a Louis Baylis grant in the latest round of donations is fast approaching.
Every year the trust distributes about £250,000 – £300,000 to good causes and the next deadline is Friday, November 8.
In the last lot of donations, which happens twice a year, £130,000 was handed out.
Almost 100 regional and national organisations and charities were gifted £150 to £12,500.
The applications received will be considered by trustees Peter Murcott, Patricia Lattimer, John Robertson and chairman Peter Sands at their end of a November meeting.
Anyone with a worthy cause is encouraged to submit an application.
To apply for a Louis Baylis Grant go to tinyurl.com/y4sy5o8f
