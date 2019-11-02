In Pictures: Dorney duathlon and running event

About 450 participants descended on Dorney Lake for a monthly event encouraging people to get active.

The duathlon – a leg of cycling sandwiched between two legs of running – took place in the morning on Sunday, October 20, followed by distance runs of five, 10 and 15 kilometres as well as a half marathon.

The day was organised by F3 Events, which for the last 10 years has organised sporting opportunities throughout the Thames Valley for aspiring athletes – whether complete beginners or elites.

F3 Events marketing and event manager, Elisha Hall, described the lake as an ideal location for both events.

She said: “Dorney Lake is a perfect venue, as it’s a flat course with a selection of distances to choose from and on closed roads, so there is something for everyone and the participants can fully enjoy their experience with no interruptions.

“We encourage everyone to take part.”

In addition to duathlon and running events, F3 Events also arranges triathlon, swimming and trail running opportunities.

In November at Dorney Lake, F3 Events is holding a run on Saturday, November 16 and a duathlon and run on Sunday, November 17.

To find out about upcoming event scheduled by F3 Events go to www.f3events.co.uk and for what’s going on at Dorney Lake month to month go to www.dorneylake.co.uk/ sports-events.aspx