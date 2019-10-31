Volunteers urged to join Poppy Appeal

The people of Maidenhead are being urged to show their support for the armed forces and dedicate their spare time to distribute poppies for donations.

The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) biggest fundraising campaign and it raised more than £1million in Berkshire last year - but more volunteers are needed for this year’s appeal in Maidenhead.

Community fundraiser for East Berkshire Gaynor Dingley said the support of volunteers will help the charity continue providing year-round practical help and advice to the armed forces community.

She said: “Every year we are astounded by the overwhelming support from the public who give anything from two hours to two weeks of their free time to help out during the Poppy Appeal.

“It’s the legion’s biggest fundraising campaign and last year we raised over £1m in Berkshire, which we couldn’t have done without the dedication of our volunteers.”

The money raised helps the legion to support serving personnel, veterans and their dependants.

Gaynor said: “Volunteering can provide great opportunities for those involved.

“It allows the chance to meet new people, learn new and transferable skills and be part of a team that helps the whole armed forces family and promotes understanding of remembrance.”

One such volunteer is Ray Williams, secretary of the Maidenhead branch of the legion.

He said: “You get to meet the public, you get to hear people’s stories. You’d be amazed how often people have got stories about their parents and people from the war and people they’ve known.

“It’s interesting – you get all sorts of people coming up to you, chatting away.”

Maidenhead poppy sellers are stationed outside Marks & Spencer in the High Street and Waitrose in Moorbridge Road.

Ray said: “Over the course of a fortnight it works out to about 130 shifts so we’ve got quite a lot of two-hour shifts to cover.”

To find out more, contact community fundraiser Gaynor Dingley at gdingley@britishlegion. org.uk or call 07823 418842.