Residents hit out at Housing Solutions response to subsidence

A family living in a housing association flat say they ‘do not feel safe’ in their home due to subsidence.

Charmaine Albano, Henry Storr and Evie-Noir, who will be three on Sunday, live in a two-storey block of one-bedroom Housing Solutions flats in White Paddock.

Subsidence is causing cracks to appear in the interior and exterior of the property.

Housing Solutions was made aware of the problem when pensioner Jimmy Dougan contacted it about cracks in his kitchen at the beginning of September.

When Housing Solutions did not take any action, Charmaine and Henry – who have smaller cracks in their flat – contacted the Royal Borough. Within three days building control had confirmed it was subsidence.

Charmaine said about a week later Housing Solutions visited the property and came to the same conclusion.

The 22-year-old said: “Before then they hadn’t even confirmed it was subsidence or done anything.”

She said Housing Solutions came out a week later on October 17 to cut down three trees and a bush.

Charmaine said: “The building control from the council said action would need to be taken in a couple of weeks, something like underpinning – not taking trees out, which is going to cause more issues.”

Henry, 25, believes ‘all they have simply done is put a plaster on the issue so it looks like they are doing something’.

“We as a family do not feel safe or secure inside any part of this property,” he said.

Housing Solutions has told Mr Dougan, who has asthma, mastic will be used to fill the cracks but have not confirmed when. In the meantime he keeps his kitchen door closed at night ‘to keep the heating in’.

“That’s no way to help it, it will just stop the draft coming through,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Housing Solutions said it is aware of the issue and is ‘taking all the necessary steps to rectify the problem’.

She said: “The building has been assessed by a specialist subsidence team who have confirmed that there is no danger to the tenants or the public.

“We are now working through their recommended actions which includes the removal of the trees and temporary repair works while we monitor the building until a final decision will be taken on remedial works.

“We are in contact with the residents to keep them informed of any further works.”