Spooky Halloween crafts made at Norden Farm during half term

Spooky spiders and monster mummies were made at an arts and crafts session to kick start half term at Norden Farm.

The event was attended by about 20 children and led by arts and crafts tutor Michaela Clarke.

Children created spider web wheels just in time for Halloween.

Courtney Chapman, marketing officer at the arts centre in Altwood Road, said: “The school holidays are such a wonderful time at the Farm - It’s lovely seeing so many young people get creative.”

“Our arts and craft sessions are a perfect opportunity to get stuck in and make a unique piece of art.

“You can tell that the children are really proud of the what they create and can’t wait to show it off to friends and family.”

Craft sessions have been on everyday this week at 10am, and will continue to run until Saturday, November 2.

The holiday line up also includes storytelling sessions, workshops, films and live shows.

Visit www.norden.farm.org for more information.