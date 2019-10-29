'Underwater' glow in the dark puppet show takes place in Maidenhead

Children got the chance to see a glow in the dark puppet show over the weekend.

The Magnet Leisure Centre hosted H2GLO on Saturday afternoon, a UV light show that took the audience down to the bottom of the ocean.

Taking place in the Pearce Suite, audience members were given UV paints as they entered the room, which glowed luminous colours when the lights went down. Many of the youngsters in the audience had their faces painted in the bright colours.

The show involved two characters – Finn and Twinkle - who transported the audience into a glowing coral reef, searching for hidden treasure.

During the show, which was run by Lemon Jelly Creative, the characters learned about keeping the oceans clean, danced to a catchy soundtrack and met a mixture of weird and wonderful underwater creatures.

After the 45 minute show had finished, the children got the chance to meet the characters and puppets and get their photos taken with them.