Downhill go-kart race could 'cheer up' Maidenhead next year

Go-karts could be racing along the streets of Maidenhead next year.

Plans for a downhill soap box karting race, like the Gravity Grand Prix in Cookham, are in the pipeline for Maidenhead and it could take place next summer.

Andrew Ingram, a retired business writing skills teacher who lives in Boyn Hill, has plans to run a gravity-powered go kart race along Grenfell Road, starting at the junction with Boyn Hill Avenue and finishing just outside Grenfell Park, about 500metres away.

If all goes according to plan, the charity event could take place in June next year, and Andrew hopes it will ‘cheer up’ the town.

He said: “This is my completely mad idea. It’s a bit out there but I think the Cookham race is a great idea – so why not do one in Maidenhead?

“Three months ago I was walking down Castle Hill and I thought you could run go karts down there, but I realised that Grenfell Road would actually be better.”

Since he had his lightbulb moment, Andrew has been doing plenty of research. Over the summer the Gravity Grand Prix team invited him along to help marshall the event so he could see how it all worked.

He hopes to enlist the help of Maidenhead’s rotary clubs, which can provide expertise and volunteers to help marshall the event.

Andrew still has quite a few things to organise before the race can be given the green light. He is in the process of completing a risk assessment and organising insurance for the day.

He then needs to get permission from the council to get the road closed for the day.

Andrew said: ”Like the Gravity Grand Prix, I imagine there will be two types of racers: the ones who go to all the races in their super duper carbon fiber racers, and the dads from Maidenhead who just make something in their garage.

“It’s fun local entertainment, it shouldn’t be too hard.

“With all the regeneration and parking problems, I think Maidenhead needs something to cheer it up.”